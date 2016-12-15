By GEORGE SAYAGIE

The planned construction of a multibillion-shilling dam in Narok County is in limbo after facing resistance from leaders who say it will affect the flow of crucial water bodies.

They believe that the Sh5 billion Olooroito Dam to be built in Narok North sub-county will alter the course of Enkare Narok River that feeds Lake Magadi, and Amalo, a tributary of the Mara River.

The dam is a project of the Jubilee government and the World Bank.

Some of the leaders, former ICT Permanent Secretary Tiampati Ole Musuni and Rift Valley Catchment Area Advisory Committee Chairman Joseph Ole Karia, accuse the government of trying to force the project on the residents.

Also, Enkare Narok Water Resource Users Organisation Chairman Kelena Ole Nchoe said interfering with the flow of the two rivers would adversely affect the future of Maasai Mara Game Reserve.

Consequently, the three asked Opposition leader Raila Odinga to intervene and try to stop the construction of the dam and another in Kuresoi, Nakuru County.

The second one, Itare Dam, will cost Sh38 billion.

Addressing the press in Narok on Wednesday, the leaders said the resultant environmental degradation will affect the Mara River, Lake Victoria and the Nile River basin.

“The main economic activities in Narok County such as livestock, wildlife in the Maasai Mara, and the soda ash yielding Lake Magadi will be no more,” Mr Musuni said.

Mr Musuni said the Constitution delineates that public participation must first be sought before construction begins.

They also demanded that the National Environmental Management Authority (Nema) publishes its assessment report before the tasks start.