By MAGATI OBEBO

Journalists in Nyamira on Wednesday issued a statement protesting over harassment by county officers.

Citing an incident that happened on Monday where three independent were assaulted at Nyakongo High school, where Governor John Nyagarama was winding up a Jamhuri Day event, the journalists decried rising incidents of attacks on members of the fourth estate in the region.

Those assaulted were identified as Denis Kirwa (Sahara Fm), freelancers Francis Orina and Dan Nyamanga.

The three were allegedly clobbered by ten officials who also confiscated their tools of trade.

"In the scuffle, the journalists sustained injuries while their items, an audio recorder, a camera and a notebook were snatched from them. The notebook was torn into pieces and the whereabouts of the recorder is not yet known," they said in a statement.

The three have recorded a statement with police and are pressing for action on the perpetrators.

'As journalists, we are perturbed by this incident. It is barbaric, archaic, naïve and retrogressive, coming at a time when Kenyans are enjoying an enhanced democratic space and freedom of the press," they said.

They urged security agencies to fast track investigations into the incident with view to apprehending the suspects.

"We recommend that relevant agencies conclusively investigate the matter, bring the perpetrators and their possible masters to book so that the law takes its course," they said.

"It is our resolve that we cannot chicken out of our mandate just because some disgruntled elements are unhappy with our duties", they said.