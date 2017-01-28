By NYAMBEGA GISESA

The Miss World Kenya Nyamira County Mercy Mokeira who got to national spotlight after her photos with Lang’ata Women Prison inmates went viral has passed on.

The 23-year-old vibrant model died at North Kinangop Hospital where was undergoing treatment for an undisclosed disease.

“She complained of muscle pains but preliminary results failed to show the disease she was suffering from. We then sent for more tests but she died before we got the results back,” Josphat Momanyi, her father, said.

The young model was admitted to hospital after she complained of muscle pains.

The news saddened the county's leadership, which considered her an important figure in the community.

“This is a great loss to our county. We are saddened beyond words,” Jones Omwenga, a member of the County Executive in Nyamira, eulogized her.

Ms Mokeira was to graduate from Kenyatta University in June this year with a Bachelor Degree in Law.

In June last year, she became a national sensation after she and her Siaya counterpart, Sharon Halima, took photos with inmates, who were deemed to be “more beautiful” than the two beauty queens.