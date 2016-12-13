By STEVE NJUGUNA

Two people died on Monday after a motorbike they were riding on was hit by a car at Mairo Inya, Nyandarua County.

An eyewitness said the vehicle was traveling at a high speed when the accident occurred.

"The Probox that was ferrying miraa towards Nyahururu … was speeding when it hit and ran over the motorbike that was coming from the opposite direction," said Paul Mohuha.

The boda boda operator and his passenger died on the spot while the passengers on the car escaped unhurt.

Residents of Mairo Inya recently took to the streets to protest against the increasing number of accidents in the area.

The residents erected about five bumps on the busy road.

Nyandarua North OCPD Timon Odingo said investigations were under way to establish the cause of the crash.

Mr Odingo urged all road users to observe traffic rules to avoid accidents during the festive season.

"We are urging all road users to be careful while using the roads especially during this festive season to prevent loss of lives," he cautioned.