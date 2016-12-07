By STEVE NJUGUNA

More by this Author

At least five patients have died in Nyandarua county following the ongoing health workers nation wide strike.

According to a mortuary attendant at the Nyahururu County Referral Hospital mortuary one patient died at the county hospital while others were brought to the facility from other hospitals.

"Four bodies were of patients who had been transferred from our hospital by their relatives to other hospitals" said the attendant.

The gate at Nyahururu County Referral Hospital remained closed the entire day on Tuesday.

"Services at the maternity, casualty and the emergency unit have been paralysed," said Dr Lawrence Kamande, the hospital's medical superintendent.