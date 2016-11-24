By DAVID MACHARIA

Nyandarua dairy farmers will own the bulk of shareholding in the new Sh1.2 billion milk processing plant to be set up in Kipipiri.

The county government will own 10 per cent shareholding while 60 per cent goes to dairy farmers, companies and cooperative societies in the sector, an equivalent of Sh 600 million.

A strategic investor will hold 30 per cent stake in the processor that will be called Nyandarua Maziwa Industries, an equivalent of Sh 300 million, according to Ngorika Dairy Cooperative chair Society Nderitu Ndegwa.