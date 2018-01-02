By WAIKWA MAINA

Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia has distanced himself from last week’s protest by locals against County Assembly Speaker Wahome Ndegwa.

Mr Kimemia said there is no bad blood between him and the Speaker or any other leader in the county.

“I heard of those Ol'Kalou demonstrations while away. Those dragging my name into this should know I don’t play petty politics of undermining leaders,” said the Governor.

On other leaders skipping his forums, Governor Kimemia said “if a leader sends apology that’s adequate. There are no wars.”

Last week, protestors stormed the County Public Services Board demanding its dissolution and accused the board members of corruption and nepotism.

They also accused the speaker of shielding the board, which they described as a corrupt cartel.