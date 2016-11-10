Postal Corporation to be privatised in three years

By DAVID MACHARIA

The Postal Corporation of Kenya will be privatised, the parastatal’s chairman Wilfred Sang has said.

He said the sale process of the parastatal, through the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), will be done in the next two or three years.

The chairman urged Kenyans to buy the shares when they are floated to reap big profits because: “The Company will be a huge enterprise that will be either number one or number two among the most viable companies in the country.”

He said the parastatal had taken measures to ensure it remains relevant in a changing world by coming up with new products such as M-post and Post-pesa.

“To remain relevant, Postal Corporation is changing with time and coming up with new ways of doing business,” he said.

He was speaking at Madaraka, Gatimu ward in Nyandarua County during the commissioning of Madaraka water project on Thursday.

The project has been funded by the agency as part of its corporate social responsibility.

The public borehole was built at a cost of Sh4 million after the expenditure was approved by the board for the 2014/15 financial year.

Nyandarua governor Daniel Waithaka who was the chief guest, said the project will be managed by the Nyandarua Water and sanitation Company for efficiency.

On a request by the area MCA, Mr Kieru Wambui to have water from the project distributed to reach many people, the governor announced that his administration will pump in Sh1 million for that purpose.

He said the County government gave Sh800,000 for installing power to the water project.

Mr Waithaka appealed to other organisations to emulate Posta in helping improve lives of Nyandarua people.