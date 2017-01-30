By STEVE NJUGUNA

Youth and Gender Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki has denied that she intends to run for political office in the forthcoming general elections.

Ms Kariuki has dismissed reports that she is eyeing the Ol Kalou parliamentary seat, currently held by Njuguna Kiaraho, stating that she is content with her current job.

“I have no interest in venturing into politics any time soon, so please ignore the rumours that have been going round on social media.

“I want to make it clear that I am comfortable serving Kenyans in my current capacity as CS,” she said Sunday in Ol Kalou, Nyandarua County.

SOCIAL MEDIA RUMOURS

She spoke amid intensifying social media reports that she could be running for an elective seat given her frequent visits to her backyard.

Ms Kariuki hails from Tumaini Village in Ol-Kalou.

Ms Kariuki sought to clear the air on the speculation, stating that she is only doing her work as Cabinet secretary.

“My frequent visits in Ol Kalou constituency and other parts of Nyandarua County do not mean that I am seeking support to run for any political seat in the county.

"I am only doing my work as directed by the head of State. Furthermore, when I am in Ol Kalou, I am at home. Everyone knows that I come from Tumaini,” she stated.

Ms Kariuki added that she is keen to continue serving Kenyans, especially women and youths across the country, in her capacity.