The student has been staying with his father after the death of his mother some years back.

Neighbours said the teenager had been pleading with his father to transfer him to a private school.

The 16-year-old boy who was a student in a secondary school in Maralal, Samburu County.

By STEVE NJUGUNA

More by this Author

A Form Two student is said to have committed suicide in Kwa-Kibathi village, Ol Joro Orok, Nyandarua County on Monday evening after his father failed to transfer him to a school of his choice.

The body of the 16-year-old boy who was a student in a secondary school in Maralal, Samburu County was found dangling on a rope in his parents’ house.

Police said they are investigating the incident.

According to OCPD Joseph Cheruiyot, preliminary investigations established that the teenager had picked a quarrel with his father the previous day.

The police boss said the quarrel is being treated as the main reason why the student might have been pushed into the act.

QUARREL WITH FATHER

“We understand that the deceased had picked a quarrel with his father and we suspect that the quarrel might have pushed him to commit suicide. We have, however, launched investigations to establish what drove him to commit suicide,” said the police.

Neighbours said the teenager had been pleading with his father to transfer him to a private school, saying his current school is located in a remote area, but his wish was not granted.

“He had refused to report back to school and was demanding that his father transfers him from the school,” said Miriam Mwangi, a neighbour.

On Sunday evening, the boy is said to have picked a quarrel with his father telling him that he was not ready to report back to school.

Neighbours said after the quarrel, his father left for Nyahururu Town and did not return home until the following day.

The student has been staying with his father after the death of his mother some years back.

SHOCKED

“We were shocked to be informed by his friend who had gone to check on him on Monday that he had committed suicide. We later informed his father and police of the incident,” said Ms Mwangi.

A friend of the student who declined to be named said the boy had shared his predicament with him.

“He had told me that he was not ready to go back to the school even though his father was not willing to transfer him to another school of his choice,” the friend said.

“He argued that the school is located in a remote area. I, however, never thought that he would get to the point of taking his own life,” he said.