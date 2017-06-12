By WAIKWA MAINA

More by this Author

John Methu Muhia is only 25, but as campaigns head to the homestretch, he is already causing jitters in Nyandarua County where he seeks to be senator on a Maendeleo Chap Chap ticket.

Even seasoned politicians with financial muscle already have their attention drawn to this young man who graduated from university last year with a degree in political science and is selling his campaign policies to the people of Nyandarua.

As he campaigns for the senate seat, Muhia cannot even afford to hire people to distribute his campaign materials so he is doing it himself, mostly on foot.

WALKS WITH POSTERS

He walks around carrying the banners as he campaigns and well-wishers are volunteering to paste his posters on roadsides and shopping centres.

He cannot even afford bus fare for his daily transport back to his Njambini home in Kinangop Constituency, forcing him to rent a single room at a central point in Ol Kalou Town.

The senatorial hopeful walks for an average of six kilometres daily to sell his vision for Nyandarua.

"I decided to contest not to earn fame, but to serve the people. My popularity is growing because I have the answers to what is ailing Nyandarua County. I know the pains of being a jobless young man. I know how it feels when small-scale farmers are exploited by brokers,” he says.

Muhia during one of his campaign meetings in Nyandarua. PHOTO | WAIKWA MAINA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

OPPONENTS

His opponents dismiss him as young and naive, to which he quickly responds that he is not experienced in stealing from public coffers.

"They are right, I am also not experienced in giving false promises and stealing public funds, but I am experienced in real issues affecting the youth, farmers, our mothers and grandmothers and traders in this county," he says.

His lowest moment was after the Garissa University terror attack and after an accident involving Kenyatta University students where Nyandarua lost a number of students.

“As Nyandarua student leaders, we conducted many mentorship clinics, assisted those in financial need, did community service cleaning the towns. I am getting a lot of support from students,” Mr Muhia adds.

SUPPORT FROM FRIENDS

He admits he does not have a solid source of income, but he has support from friends.

Asked why he did not start his political ambitions as MCA, Mr Muhia says he has read the Constitution very well, and that the senatorial position is the only one that empowers him to serve his people.

He says getting a good governor and good MCAs without a good senator will not help the county since it is in Senate where money is allocated while a senator oversights the county expenditure.

Besides lobbying for equitable share, Mr Methu promises to effectively play his oversight role of ensuring the allocations he will fight for benefit the people.

LESSONS

Drawing from lessons from his grandmother, Mr Muhia says, "During the ancient days, young men were trusted to go for raids, bring the cows home, and guard them against theft. I am going to the Senate to get development funds and at the same time protect that which I get. That’s what young men are meant to do."

His priority, if elected, will be to lobby for Nyandarua to have industries for processing various types of fresh produce found in the county.

He also promises to promote teamwork, hold consultations with other leaders to prioritise development projects and mobilise government and donor resources.

Other senatorial candidates for the Nyandarua seat are former minister Mwangi Githiomi (Jubilee) and Ms Beatrice Gathoni Kamau who is vying as an independent candidate.

READY JACKPOT

Mr Muhia says he is ready to take on other seasoned politicians adding that since childhood, he has had the habit of attempting what many consider too much for him, only to give them a shocker after hitting the jackpot.

Mr Methu's college mate at Pwani University in Kilifi, Franklin Muthaura describes him as a “very charismatic guy, with excellent leadership qualities.”

“As a first year student, he took everyone by surprise when he decided to contest for students’ union deputy speaker’s position. We all thought it was a joke,” says Mr Muthaura.

He eventually won the seat defeating ten other influential and experienced contestants, all third and fourth years.

He later became the personal assistant to the students’ union finance secretary.

As a third year student at Pwani University, he was elected the Nyandarua University Students Association (Nusa) secretary-general.