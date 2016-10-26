By JOSEPH WANGUI

A 55-year-old man slipped and died on Tuesday while he was working at Kwa Bororo quarry in Kiganjo, Nyeri County.

Francis Mugai Githui was excavating building stones the site when he slipped off and fell into a 20 feet deep pit.

According to an eyewitness Fransisca Kirigo, fellow workers in the neighbouring quarries who responded to the deceased distress calls.

Ms Kirigo said the father of five suffered serious injuries on his face, chest and legs after huge rocks fell on him during the afternoon incident.

“We heard a loud thud which was movement of huge rocks which buried him. I contacted a taxi from Chaka and he was rushed to Nyeri Referral Hospital for treatment,” said Ms Kirigo.

He succumbed to the injuries while on the way to hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival.

She said Mr Githui had worked in the area for three years after moving from another quarry in Thunguma site in Nyeri town.

“He relocated with his family from Thunguma to Solio settlement scheme. He was a hardworking man and friendly to all other workers in this area,” Ms Kirigo noted.