By GRACE GITAU

More by this Author

A senior official of a health service provider has warned over an increase in unwanted pregnancies in Nyeri County, calling for intensified efforts to promote family planning.

Jim Njagi, Marie Stopes Nyeri centre manager, said most women living in slums are not aware of family planning methods.

Speaking during a free family planning exercise in Nyeri, Mr Njagi said the problem is not limited to a particular group but the society.

"This is not a challenge facing only women living in the slums but even those in the middle class. It cuts across all status," he said.

At least 40 women in Nyeri town took part in the activity organised by Marie Stopes Centre.

Mr Njagi further said the activity aims to provide a lasting solution.

"Some of the women living in the slum have up to six children who they have challenges educating and feeding. We want to give them a long-term solution,” he said.

He also said youth should be included in sensitisation programmes.