11 injured as three vehicles collide in Nyeri

By NICHOLAS KOMU

Eleven people were injured, three of them seriously when a school bus collided with two other vehicles at Tumutumu along the Nairobi-Nyeri highway.

The bus belonging to Sasura Girls’ High School in Marsabit was ferrying Loiyangalani traditional dancers when it collided with a matatu and a Toyota Prado.

The dancers are said to have been travelling back to Marsabit county after performing at the Nyayo Stadium, Jamhuri Day celebrations.

According to witnesses the bus lost control at Tumutumu and rammed into the back of the matatu which was headed towards Nyeri. The matatu consequently lost control and hit the Toyota Prado before rolling several times. It is alleged that the bus’ brakes failed.

Eleven people, most of them passengers of the matatu, were rushed to Tumutumu Mission Hospital where eight were treated for minor injuries. Three casualties were admitted in intensive care with serious injuries.

Karatina Traffic Base Commander Inspector Owino said that most of the injured were treated and discharged.