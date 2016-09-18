By BONIFACE MWANGI

More by this Author

Catholic Archbishop Peter Joseph Kairo has retired after 33 years in service.

He says he has already written to the Vatican informing it that he will leave office immediately a replacement is found.

Successors and new appointees are normally kept secret by the Vatican.

“I have reached retirement age, which is 75, but I cannot leave a vacuum and I am waiting for a replacement from Pope Francis,” he told the Daily Nation in an exclusive interview in Mathari, Nyeri, shortly after presiding over the burial of Fr David Mucheke.

The first born in a family of 10, he served as archbishop of Murang’a for 14 years and his second posting was Nakuru where he served for 11 years.

He was posted to Nyeri in 2008 where he has served for eight years.

It is in this diocese that the man of God, described by many as humble and a peace lover, has decided to stay.

The church, with the help of worshippers, has bought land in Kamakwa to build him a house.

Archbishop Kairo has been living in a furnished house in the compound of Our Lady of Consolata Cathedral.

Asked why he chose to stay in Nyeri instead of returning to his home county, Nakuru, Archbishop Kairo, an avid golf player, said it is always good to stay in the place where one retires.

He also said he loves Nyeri’s climate and the church members.

“He is a great man who has been a role model, mentor and a father. We will miss him but we won’t hesitate to visit his home for blessings,” said a number of priests, among them Fr Charles Kinyua, Fr Peter Githinji and Fr Boniface Mwangi, in a statement.

Archbishop Kairo said in retirement, he would write Christian and motivational books and travel.

“Although I loved my job, which I still do, one has to take a rest and think about other things. However, I will still make sure my motto — ‘Amani’ (peace) doesn’t die by preaching peace everywhere I go,” he said.

LOW MOMENT

He added he would continue to support the education sector.

Young people, he said, need to take education seriously to be great leaders.

Archbishop Kairo was installed in 1983 and posted to Murang’a where he recalls serving under harsh conditions.

He stayed at Cathedral House with the fathers for one year until his house was ready.

“This was a unique diocese as there was no house for me and I had to share with other priests,” he recalled.

His work was to educate seminarians and take care of priests, duties he still carries out.

He admits the journey has not been without hurdles, with his lowest moment being the death of Fr Michael Kabutu.

Although there were contradicting reports, some witnesses said the Mogotio parish priest committed suicide by driving his vehicle into the deep Menengai crater, a popular tourist spot in the Rift Valley.

The priest had been suspended under circumstances that Kairo then his bishop, chose not to reveal.

“This is a priest whom I had ordained and loved so much since he too loved his duties. When news of his death broke, I felt so disappointed,” he said.

The issue of celibacy is another bitter herb that has dampened his spirits since he joined the priesthood.

“Why would one join the priesthood then later decide to break the rules?”

However, he has countless good memories which he confirmed have always raised his spirits.