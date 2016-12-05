By JOSEPH WANGUI

More by this Author

Nyeri Senator Mutahi Kagwe has called for the recognition of Lord Baden Powell grave site as global centre for the Scout Movement.

Mr Kagwe said the move will uplift the county’s tourism, lead to creation of jobs and promotion the local businesses.

“The grave site of the Scouts Movement’s founder should be made compulsory for every scout and girl guide in the world to visit even if it is once in lifetime.

“It should be like Mecca City where every Muslim aspires to visit,” said Mr Kagwe while speaking in Nyeri Town.

The senator said he is marketing the concept to the Scout Movement and to stakeholders in the tourism sector, saying there is need to harness it as a business opportunity.

He also wants the site established as a service and resource centre.