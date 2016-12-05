Nyeri Senator Mutahi Kagwe roots for recognition of Baden Powell grave as tourism site
Monday December 5 2016
Nyeri Senator Mutahi Kagwe has called for the recognition of Lord Baden Powell grave site as global centre for the Scout Movement.
Mr Kagwe said the move will uplift the county’s tourism, lead to creation of jobs and promotion the local businesses.
“The grave site of the Scouts Movement’s founder should be made compulsory for every scout and girl guide in the world to visit even if it is once in lifetime.
“It should be like Mecca City where every Muslim aspires to visit,” said Mr Kagwe while speaking in Nyeri Town.
The senator said he is marketing the concept to the Scout Movement and to stakeholders in the tourism sector, saying there is need to harness it as a business opportunity.
He also wants the site established as a service and resource centre.
In Kenya, since 2015, scouts and girl guides celebrate the Founders Day in their respective counties in a departure from previous years when close to 50,000 of them would travel Nyeri for the celebrations.