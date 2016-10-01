By IRENE MUGO

Othaya MP Mary Wambui has urged women to maintain good hygiene in order to retain their men at home.

Tea farmers are set to receive their bonuses at the end of this month where she said many visitors are expected to visit the town.

“Houses in town are always fully booked in town because of the guests who arrive when they hear tea bonus has been released,” she said.

She told women to ensure they bathe well and always make sure they dress in their favourite clothes and “not only for Sunday.”

The MP also asked men to make sure they buy their wives good clothes that will make them look attractive like other women they admire.

“Do not be fooled, there is nothing special in those other women you see, just dress your women well,” he said.

She was speaking while donating 10 computers worth Sh250,000 to Gitugi Tea Factory library in Nyeri, which is aimed at helping students in the area study when they are not in school.

ROAD BLOCKS

The area’s Deputy County Commissioner Stanley Kamande supported the MP’s assertion.

He said, rather figuratively, that “road blocks will be erected on all roads” to stop men from getting to town.

“Men, please do not drink your bonus money. Ensure there is peace in your homes and avoid fighting with your wives,” he said.

He said the government had successfully fought against illicit liquor and continue to ensure youths remain sober.

“Once you receive the bonus, ensure there is an allocation for school fees and festivities to ensure your children go back to school in January,” said the DCC.

He also warned residents against setting up casinos and lottery machines in the town, either in bars or outside shops.