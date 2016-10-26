Lack of funds have stalled construction of a Sh3.7 million shrine in the remembrance of Blessed Sr Irene Stefani (Nyaatha) in Gikondi, Mukurwe-ini in Nyeri County. According to Father Peter Githinji, the Nyeri Archdiocese postulator, they are still appealing for funds from well-wishers ahead of the second anniversary of the beatification of the Italian nun. “The first phase of the shrine has been completed by money contributed through donations and well-wishers but our account dried up along the way,’ he said. The Sister’s second anniversary of her beatification will be held on October 29 at Our Lady of Divine Providence Church in Gikondi despite Pope Francis declaring October 31 of every year as her day. “We will celebrate it on Saturday because the actual day falls on a Monday and we want as many pilgrim faithful to attend,” said Fr Githinji, adding that it is liturgically accepted.

LIVED AND SERVED

The small chapel was built in Gikondi because it is the same place where the Catholic nun lived and served – adjacent to Our Lady of Divine Providence church.

In the chapel will be a gallery of the Blessed Sister who is steps away from being declared a saint.

Archbishop Peter Kairo was expected to open and consecrate the nun’s shrine as Catholic faithful mark the second anniversary but the postulator said it would be done at a later date.

The postulator said the shrine will also act as a tourist attraction site where pilgrims will be flocking on an annual basis to remember the Italian nun.

He also urged the minister in charge of roads in the county to gravel or murram the roads that will lead pilgrims to the Sister’s circuit, which is three kilometres to Gikondi.

“The road that leads to the shrine are bad and we wish it would be murramed as we expect many local and international visitors to come,” he said.