By IRENE MUGO

Traders selling foodstuffs in Nyeri are complaining over an increased import of goods from neighbouring countries that have affected their businesses and affected the movement of their goods.

They have lamented that the imported products have flooded the market, giving an unfriendly competition for their goods as they are sold at a cheaper price.

“They are having an edge over us because they offer cheaper prices for goods supplied in bulk in the market,” said Mr Charles Kiama, a trader at Nyeri’s Whispers market who gets locally produced items.

The demand for freshly produced items is on the rise as the festive season approaches and both the traders and the farmers are highly optimistic that the festivities will bring good tidings.

Currently, the traders are grappling with little cash flow as the farm produce continues to flood the market.

“We are hoping that the approaching festive season will help us earn a favourable share of the market prices,” said Mr Kiama.

Some of the imports that have flocked the market from Tanzania and Uganda include capsicum, oranges, tomatoes, onions, potatoes, maize and beans.

“Consumers opt for the imported goods because they are sold at lower prices having been bought more cheaply,” said Mr William Mwangi, a trader.

Kieni Constituency is the food basket of Nyeri County and supplies sufficient food stuffs for the local market.

At time like this last year, a kilogramme of onions was selling at Sh80 but currently it is going for Sh50.