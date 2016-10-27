By FAITH NYAMAI

Three African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA) clergymen on Thursday sued Archbishop Amos Kabuthu for suspending them from the church leadership.

AIPCA Munyange church chairman Stephen Kurenja Wang’ombe, his deputy Joram Theuri Mwangi and the church archdeacon Elijah Mwai Mwangi want the court to declare them legal church leaders.

They have sued Archbishop Kabuthu, Patrick Kabii Kahoro and Nicodemus Gichanga for preventing them from holding leadership positions at the AIPCA church in Othaya, Nyeri County.

Through lawyer Charles King’ori, they argue that they have been locked out of church and they do not have a place to worship.

Mr Kingori said the actions of the archbishop and the two others have resulted in chaos in the church on Sundays as strangers gurad the church armed with crude weapons.

They said Archbishop Kabuthu sent a letter indicating that he had suspended archdeacon Mwangi from his duties or preaching in any other church claiming that he was not properly ordained.

Mr Wang’ombe and Mr Theuri were also suspended.

In an affidavit, Mr Wang'ombe said that earlier this month they were denied access to the church.

“The church service did not proceed owing to the ensuing confrontations, which were quelled by the police,” said Mr Wang’ombe.

He said they were again denied entry to the church to worship last Sunday.

The three clerics argue that the archbishop does not have powers to suspend them from the church.

They are seeking orders restraining Archbishop Kabuthu, Mr Kahoro and Mr Gichanga from interfering with access to the church and worship.