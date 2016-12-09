By JOSEPH WANGUI

The Nyeri County government wants officials of the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentist Union (KMPPDU) jailed for contempt of court.

The county administration, through lawyer Patrick Ngunjiri, said Ouma Oluga (secretary-general), Gor Goody and Wairimu Mwaniki, the union's leaders in Central Kenya, breached a court order issued on November 2 that declared the strike illegal.

Judge Byram Ongaya of the Employment and Labour Relations Court issued stay orders against a strike by the Nyeri health workers that happened in October and November.

Judge Ongaya ordered the workers to resume duty without victimisation or harassment pending negotiations, an order that was extended to December 9.

Mr Ngunjiri, while filing the case under a certificate of urgency before Justice Ongaya, said the union members in the county were not supposed to participate in the nationwide strike that began on December 5.

“Nyeri health workers have blatantly breached a court order that was in existence by participating in the nationwide strike,” the lawyer told the court.

“They are endangering the lives of Nyeri residents as they cannot access medical care. Residents are suffering irreparable harm and imminent death due to lack of medical attention,” he added.

He further said the county government had been meeting the union officials as it was previously ordered by the court to resolve the workers' grievances, which include promotions and the hiring of new medical officers.