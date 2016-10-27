By GRACE GITAU

Members of county public service boards from 14 counties in the country are holding a two-day consultative regional meeting in Nyeri to discuss their successes and challenges.

According to the Nyeri County Public Service Acting Chairman Eliud Murithi, the meeting will be in readiness for the annual general meeting to be held in November 2016.

He noted that effective collaboration between the executive and the board for good service delivery will form part of their discussions.

“We will also discuss how the boards can work better with members of the county assemblies as they exercise their oversight role,” he added.

Counties represented include Kajiado, Nairobi, Laikipia, Machakos, Meru, Embu, Samburu, Tharaka-Nithi and Nyeri.

The boards, especially in Central Kenya, have been facing difficulties in their work, owing to competing personal and political interests.

Many boards are said to be enmeshed in an intricate web of personal interests and political arm-twisting by governors, MCAs and other politicians.