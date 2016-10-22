County to spur sport tourism

By JOSEPH WANGUI

Nyeri county government is hoping to eventually cash in on sport tourism after a motorsport event.

Tourism Director Mary Kimamo said the two-day event held at Nyaribo Airstrip was to position the county as a travel destination, with a fresh tourism look.

“We are running away from tired tourism of sand, sea, sun and wildlife. Counties must diversify and make tourism a strong economic pillar,” she explained.

She said that with diversified domestic products, stakeholders will be able to make tourism withstand during security attacks and when travel advisories are issued.

“We will soon launch adventure tourism, mountain climbing and bungee jumping in Mt Kenya and Aberdare ranges. In June this year we had a cultural festival and was fixed to be our annual event,” she said.

Ms Kimamo said a permit was obtained from Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) to use the less busy airfield which is normally utilised for military training and leisure travels.

The event dubbed ‘Maximum Attack’, which was organised in partnership with Club Time Trial Motor Sport, saw residents give it a wide berth due to inadequate marketing and high entry charges, she said.

Some 35 drivers participated in the race that ended with a few spectators getting injured after one of the racing cars veered off the runway hitting them, causing minor injuries.

The County Investments and Tourism Executive Secretary Stanley Miano noted that the event was also significant in improving the region's economic growth.

“We have businessmen making good money out of this event which we have already agreed to schedule it in our calendar of events,” Mr Miano said.