Court bars KTDA from replacing board member

A High Court has barred Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) from replacing a board member during its annual general meeting.

The company secretary Kennedy Omanga had disqualified Arthur Mukira, as a director of the Chinga Tea factory in Nyeri on the basis of his O’Level qualifications.

This followed a petition by the outgoing KTDA chairman Peter Kanyago whom Mr Mukira had defeated in the election of a board member for Zone Fours which covers Nyeri County.

Disqualification of Mr Mukira as a factory director made him ineligible to be a board member.

However, he sued KTDA, Chinga factory, Mr Omanga and Mr Kanyago and last week the court granted him all the orders pending substantive motion to be filed and served to respondents and other interested parties.

The court stopped further advertising of the position of a director and to present the Mr Mukira’s name for appointment before the shareholders and to allow him perform his duties as a board member.

It quashed a November 16 advertisement by Mr Omanga notifying candidates to submit their documents for nomination for the position of a director occupied by the applicant.

The firm is scheduled to hold its annual general meeting on December 8.