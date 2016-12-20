He further told the court that he was on his left lane of the road and that the road was clear.

Bishop Wahome told the court that he was not speeding his Range Rover car when the 6pm accident occurred.

Magistrate will rule on whether the Mr Wahome is responsible for the death of Godfrey Mwaniki King’ori.

By JOSEPH WANGUI

A court in Othaya will next week determine the fate of televangelist Thomas Wahome who hit and killed a pedestrian last year in Kihuri Village, Othaya, Nyeri County.

Senior Resident Magistrate Raymond Langat will rule on whether the Bishop Wahome of Helicopter Church Ministries is responsible for the death of Godfrey Mwaniki King’ori whose inquest has been ongoing.

If found responsible, according to Traffic Act, the cleric can be charged with causing death and careless driving an offence that attracts 10 years in jail or cancellation of driving licence for three years.

The ruling initially scheduled for Monday December 19, was postponed to December 28 after the court said it was not ready.

During hearing, the court heard that the deceased was inebriated and was on his way from a local bar where he had taken six bottles of beer.