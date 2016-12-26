Disgruntled TNA officials want recognition in Jubilee

By GRACE GITAU

Former officials of The National Alliance Party in Nyeri have demanded inclusion in the Jubilee party leadership noting they were left out of the County Interim officials.

The officials, mostly comprising of former chairpersons of the party from the six constituencies were speaking during a press conference at Green Hills Hotel in Nyeri.

They demanded consideration during the formation of the party’s constituency teams.

Mr Philip Githua, who was TNA’s county coordinator, argued that priority should be given to officials of the parties that folded to form Jubilee Party (JP).

“We would have loved to be among the officials picked. But we have more teams to form at the grassroots levels and we want to be included,” he said.

He warned against narrowing the JP leadership to supremacy battles between Grand National Party (GNU) folded by Governor Nderitu Gachagua and TNA which enjoyed overwhelming support in the region.

“We cannot make it about GNU and TNA. We cannot start pointing fingers on one person and accusing them of taking the leadership of the party while the formula was fair,” he argued.

The officials allied to former Mathira MP Ephraim Maina defended the politician against claims of bribery.

They were responding to remarks made by Mathira MP hopeful Rigathi Gachagua who termed the selection of the officials as flawed.