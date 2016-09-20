By GRACE GITAU

Doctors in Nyeri County have called off their strike and resumed duties after signing a return to work formula with the county government.

This follows an eight-hour closed door meeting between the doctors' union, County Secretary Alice Wachira, County Executive for Health Charles Githinji, among other officials.

Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union Central branch secretary-general Goody Gor said the county administration had agreed to address their grievances within an agreed timeframe.

“We had a very positive negotiation with the county officials. They agreed to start the promotion of consultants exercise,” she said.

At Nyeri County Referral Hospital patients were excited that the matter was resolved and would now be treated.

“I had come to hospital on Monday but went back home without receiving any assistance. We are happy that the doctors are now back,” said James Muchiri.

Ms Wachira said the county administration is committed to ensuring that health services are not disrupted.

She noted that letters permitting 11 doctors to take study leave would be released soon.

On why they undertook the industrial action, the medics cited refusal to be allowed to undertake postgraduate studies as the major reason.

“The County Public Service Board is processing the letters which will be given out soon. We are, however, facing a budget strain with paying doctors who are on their studies,” she said.

Other issues that influenced the strike that began on Friday last week are poor staffing and delayed promotions.

The strike inconvenienced many patients as some had to be transferred to private facilities, which are costly.

