A 75-year-old man died after he was mauled by dogs when he went to visit an ailing relative in Kamakwa, Nyeri County on Monday evening.

Francis Mathenge succumbed to multiple bite and claw injuries following a 30-minute ordeal under two vicious German Shepherd dogs belonging to his cousin’s neighbour.

The deceased was supposed to accompany some of his relatives to visit his cousin, Mr Johnson Ndegwa, who had recently undergone surgery.

He was, however, left behind and by mistake ended up in a neighbouring home which was being guarded by the dogs.

According to Mr Ndegwa, his cousin had earlier called to enquire if his dogs had been put on leash.

“I have a dog myself and he called to ask if it had been locked up because he was at the gate. I confirmed to him that the dog was in its kennel,” said Mr Ndegwa.

WRONG COMPOUND

Thirty minutes later, Mathenge had not entered the house, raising concerns of his relatives who felt something was amiss.

The deceased who had trouble seeing and hearing well had unknowingly entered into the wrong compound where two dogs had been left loose.

The occupants of the home were away at the time.

“He had taken too long so we decided to check on him. We heard yelling and the dogs were growling,” said Mr Ndegwa.

Neighbours rushed to the compound only to find the canines viciously tearing on the old man.

All his clothes were tattered and torn off from his body.

Efforts to chase away the dogs proved difficult as they kept attacking the man who had by now lost consciousness.

30-MINUTE ORDEAL

One of the neighbours, Mr Isaac Kimathi, said that it took them up to 30 minutes to drive them away.

“I have never seen dogs attack a person in such a manner. They were still trying to drag him away as we were rescuing him,” said Mr Kimathi.

The victim suffered multiple bites in his neck that caused him to bleed severely.

He was rushed to the Nyeri County Referral Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The owner of the canines, Mr Maina Gitahi, expressed remorse over the ugly turn of events but insisted that he would not get rid of the dogs.

“I am pained that this a person was killed but I cannot get rid of the dogs because they offer me security,” said Mr Maina.

He noted that he was forced to acquire the highly trained dogs due to multiple robberies and break-ins that have been happening in the area.

Nyeri Central Divisional Police Boss Masai Makau confirmed the incident and said that investigations into the matter were underway to establish if the owner of the dogs is culpable.

“We are looking into the matter and we are trying to look into the culpability of the owner. But, so far, what we know is that he was attacked inside the home and the dogs never left the compound,” said Mr Makau.