There was drama on Tuesday in Nyaribo Village, Nyeri County during the burial of a man killed in the recent terror attack in Mandera as family members engaged in a six-hour standoff.

The body of Simon Mwangi, 34, was removed from the Nyeri County Referral Hospital mortuary at 10am by his mother, Mary Nyawira, after she apparently lied to attendants that she was transferring it to a different mortuary.

The burial had been scheduled for Wednesday at St. Peter’s cemetery in Nyeri Town with all expenses having been paid for by the government.

“I changed mind and decided that I should not bury my son in a cemetery while my father has land and I am entitled to inherit a share of it. I paid Sh4,000 for a hearse to carry the casket to my father’s home,” said Ms Nyawira.

The victim’s grandfather, Wang’ombe Kanyari, 86, declined to have his grandson buried on his land following a disagreement with Ms Nyawira.

CHANGED BURIAL PLANS

Ms Nyawira decision to change the burial plans was ostensibly meant to get audience with her ageing father, claiming that her siblings assaulted and chased her away from their home in 2011, immediately after the death of her mother.

“I have never been married and therefore I should get a share of his land. My mother had shown me a piece of land which currently lies idle. I buried my second born who died in 1996 in the same land and there was no dispute. I want dialogue,” she stated.

Deputy County Commissioner John Marete accompanied by a group of elders and clergymen struggled to convince the old man but he still declined.

At one point during the closed-door meeting, Ms Nyawira ran out of the house wailing and lay on her mother’s grave shouting that her father and siblings had rejected her since her demise.

ELDERS' INTERVENTION FAILS

Mr Kanyari said his daughter together with the deceased had subjected him to a lot of pain claiming that he had taken care of all four of Ms Nyawira’s children.

Efforts by elders to convince the old man, who suffers from a hearing impairment, to change his mind proved futile.

The elders unsuccessfully told him to forgive Ms Nyawira through traditional rituals.

At around 4pm, hundreds of villagers who camped outside the gate waiting for a solution stormed into the homestead and carried the casket amid songs.

Tens of young men armed with hoes, mattocks and spades dug a grave and buried the body without any funeral ceremony.