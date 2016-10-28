By JOSEPH WANGUI

More by this Author

A cloud of grief has engulfed Rureraini village in Mweiga, Nyeri County after a 100-year-old woman perished in a house fire on Thursday night.

Esther Wanja Wamburi was alone in her wooden house during the 8pm incident.

The cause of fire which also reduced the house to ashes, was not established according to his son George Wachira.

Mr Wachira said the lamp had already been snuffed.

“We are still puzzled because the house is not connected to electricity and nothing was burning inside.

We just saw huge flames of fire and within a minute the fire had spread and covered the whole house.

We were unable to put it off. It is sad that she was burnt alive and the incident is still mysterious,” said Mr Wachira.

The inferno was puff off by officers from the Nyeri fire department.

Mr Wachira said efforts to save the woman were futile since the fire was spreading very fast.

“She was immobile and I used to carry her from her house to my house so that we can have evening meal together. My two sons used to sleep in her house for company and take care of her,” added Mr Wachira.