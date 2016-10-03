By FAITH NYAMAI

Hundreds of Anglican Church of Kenya faithful on Monday held a peaceful demonstration to support Bishop Joseph Kagunda, who has been sued for defamation.

Priests, senior clerics and lay people from Mt Kenya West diocese gathered at the ACK St Peters Cathedral Church in Nyeri town and matched to the court.

Bishop Kagunda was sued by three Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) priests after he suspended them on September 10 on claims of engaging in homosexuality.

They say the bishop has tarnished their reputations.

Archdeacon John Njogu Gachau and reverends James Maina and Paul Mwangi Warui - through lawyers Moraa Onsare and David Onsare - filed the case before the High Court after the church said they were homosexuals.

This was the second case filed in court. Bishop Kagunda said a tribunal set up to investigate them found them guilty.

On Friday last week they won the first case in which they had sued the registered church trustees before the Employment and Labour Relations Court in Nyeri for unlawful termination, and were awarded Sh6.8 million in compensation.

The members flocked the Nyeri High Court, where the case against Bishop Kagunda was to be mentioned before Justice Abigail Mshillah.

Bishop Kagunda’s lawyer, Nderitu Wachira, and the plaintiffs' lawyers asked the court to be given 60 days to file more documents. The case will be mentioned on December 1.