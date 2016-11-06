Families receive donations after overnight fire

By JOSEPH WANGUI

Eleven households have been left homeless after fire razed their houses at Kiawara location in Kieni West sub-county in Nyeri.

Reports say the inferno began on Saturday night in one of the timber households in the congested rental plot before spreading to the neighbouring houses.

The cause is yet to be established though residents suspected it could have been occasioned by a cooking stove.

There were no casualties.

The affected families received donations of non-food items such as mattresses, utensils and blankets from Kenya Red Cross society.

The residents managed to put it out.

After firefighters arrived late, the residents demanded the setting up of a fire station in the area, saying they rely on services from Nyeri town which is more than 30 km away.

This is the second incident with the first affecting 25 families a month ago at Ngangarithi village in Nyeri Central sub county.