Family grieves death of two children

A family in Nyeri is mourning the loss of their two children who drowned in a swimming pool in Ukunda, Mombasa County, Thursday.

Lawrence Mwangi and Jenesiu Gachina, both aged 13, had been taken for a tour by Paul Bari, father to Gachina.

Mwangi was in Class Eight and Gachina in Class Seven at Gaturuturu Primary School and Mumwe Primary School, respectively.

The trip was a reward for good performance in their examination.

The family was to convene later to celebrate Mashujaa Day.

Their aunt, Lucy Wambui, wife to Mr Bari, said the two cousins went to swim in an adult pool, at Bahari Dhow Hotel in Diani, after visiting the beach.

“The boys were very jovial on the way to Mombasa and were very eager since it was their first time to be in Coast. I served them with breakfast on Thursday morning before leaving for the beach.

"On returning, they went to swim and in less than 10 minutes we were informed that our children have been retrieved from a swimming pool by a white woman,” Mrs Wambui said.

She said they were rushed to a nearby health facility where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

They were known in Mumwe village, Othaya, for their close friendship and good academic performance.

Mr Bari said his son had scored 379 marks in end of term exams while his sister’s son was the top performer in the sub-county, having scored 389 marks in this year’s mock exams.

Mr Bari, a preacher with African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA), said his son aspired to be a pilot while Mwangi, who was also a KCPE candidate, wanted to be a neurosurgeon.

The two were the only sons in their respective families.

Mwangi’s father, Joram King’ori, described his son as a disciplined, energized and hardworking boy with a promising future.

"In his class in Gaturuturu Primary School he demanded to be called a neurosurgeon because that was his dream. I transferred him from Nyeri Primary School due to financial hardships and he continued to excel in his studies. "He was the best pupil in the sub-county and had received numerous awards,” he said, flanked by his wife Jedidiah Nyakinyua.

“I have now been left with my only daughter who is in Form Three at Mahiga Girls Secondary School.”