Fire leaves dozens homeless in Nyeri town

Thursday December 29 2016

A resident of Majengo in Nyeri town inspects

A resident of Majengo in Nyeri town inspects the aftermath of a fire that destroyed nine houses on December 29, 2016. The cause of the 3am fire had been not established. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

By IRENE MUGO
Dozens of residents were left homeless on Thursday morning when a fire gutted their houses in Nyeri town.

The blaze in Majengo started in one house at 3am before spreading to others.

Residents said the house was locked from outside.

Nine houses were affected by the fire, which destroyed businesses including salons and cafes.

The county’s fire engine, however, could not get to the scene because it was stuck in a ditch 100 metres away.

John Maina, a victim, said he had not managed to salvage anything from his house.

“I will have to start all over again,” he said.

The landlord, Maina Kanyua, is now pleading for help from the county government and well-wishers.