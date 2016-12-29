Fire leaves dozens homeless in Nyeri town
Thursday December 29 2016
Dozens of residents were left homeless on Thursday morning when a fire gutted their houses in Nyeri town.
The blaze in Majengo started in one house at 3am before spreading to others.
Residents said the house was locked from outside.
Nine houses were affected by the fire, which destroyed businesses including salons and cafes.
The county’s fire engine, however, could not get to the scene because it was stuck in a ditch 100 metres away.
John Maina, a victim, said he had not managed to salvage anything from his house.
“I will have to start all over again,” he said.
The landlord, Maina Kanyua, is now pleading for help from the county government and well-wishers.