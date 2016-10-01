By NICHOLAS KOMU

Two former county executives jailed for flouting procurement law have been freed after paying Sh7.9 million fine each.

John Maina (Lands) and Simon Wachira (chief of staff) walked out of Nyeri Main Prison in King'ong'o as free men.

Martin Wamwea, formerly in charge of finance, will remain in jail until he raises the Sh7.9 million fine.

The trio were found guilty of procurement charges levelled against them on Monday and fined Sh400,000 each.

Chief Magistrate John Onyiego further ruled that the executives pay Sh7.5 million each, which is double what the county government lost in the contract deal illegally awarded to a consultancy firm.

The company, Pleng Limited had been awarded a Sh3.7 million contract to audit road construction works.

The three had been charged with six counts of failing to comply with procurement laws and funds management procedures as well as abuse of office.

The court, however, acquitted the three of abuse-of-office charges for lack of evidence.

The three have already appealed against the ruling.

SNEAK OUT

The executives were silently sneaked out of the prison to hide from the press.

Nyeri Prison Commander Patrick Arandu said that the remaining executive, Mr Wamwea will continue living with other inmates who are also serving a three-year jail term.

"Two of them have been released after they raised the fine but the other one will continue serving his sentence,” said Mr Arandu.