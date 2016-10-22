Former war veterans to get medical cover

By JOSEPH WANGUI

Nyeri County administration has said it will provide a health insurance scheme to Mau Mau ex-fighters under the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF).

Deputy Governor Samuel Wamathai, during Mashujaa Day celebrations on Thursday, said the county is aiming to offer quality health services to its residents and the former war veterans must benefit from it.

Early this year, the Governor Nderitu Gachagua-led government offered to provide free health cover for more than 4,000 vulnerable residents, mostly elderly and persons living with disabilities at a cost of Sh23 million.

“We will consider the Mau Mau fighters in the scheme. The county government spends over a third of its total budget on health and we are seeking to have the best health indicators in the country,” Mr Wamathai said at Dedan Kimathi Kamukunji Stadium in Nyeri.

Members of Mau Mau War Veterans Association have expressed concerns over land settlement and lack of health insurance cover.

Through their chairman Wambugu Nderitu, the ex-freedom fighters said majority of them were living under abject poverty at colonial villages, 53 years since independence.

Mr Nderitu asked the government to consider acknowledging the veterans for their roles in fighting for the country’s sovereignty.

“We are praying for at least two acres of land for each of the freedom fighters so that they can settle,” Nderitu said.

Speaking at the same function, the chairman complained that the former fighters were getting sick, hence need of a medical cover.

“War veterans are poor and suffering from curable diseases but cannot afford drugs. Some were even left out in government’s cash transfer programme,” he added.