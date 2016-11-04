Forum of varsity chancellors to spur education

By JOSEPH WANGUI

University chancellors have formed a forum that will help the national government actualise national goals in education.

Karatina University Chancellor Japheth Kiptoon said the forum has been established to improve education in the country to be at per with global standards.

“Each member of the forum has a varied wealth of experience and I wish to request the government to institutionalise the forum,” Mr Kiptoon said.

He made the remarks at Karatina University’s main campus in Nyeri County during the forth graduation ceremony of 1,209 learners.

He urged the graduands to participate in community development programmes.

The school was accredited four years ago and has since produced 3,459 graduates with degrees, diplomas and certificates.

Further, the professor welcomed efforts by Commission for University Education to enhance quality of education and vetting of higher education institutions.

The university’s vice chancellor, Prof Muchai Munene, said that six chiefs pursuing degrees in criminology, criminal justice and public safety were among the graduands.

“We will continue developing programmes that respond to specific training needs in support of the government growth agenda,” Mr Munene said.

He also announced that the university has signed agreements with the University of Manitoba in Canada and Tianjin Normal University in China.