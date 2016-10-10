By GRACE GITAU

Four people died and four others injured in two separate accidents on Sunday night in Nyeri County.

The first accident happened along the Naro Moru-Nanyuki highway when a car collided with a lorry it was trying to overtake, killing two people on the spot.

Two other occupants of the car were rushed to Nanyuki County Referral hospital but died while receiving treatment.

The driver the lorry and his turn boy sustained minor injuries for which they were treated and discharged.

Two of the deceased were an uncle and his nephew while the other two were their neighbours in Aguthi Village, which less than four kilometres from the scene of the accident.

In another incident a truck driver and his conductor narrowly escaped death after their lorry lost control while navigating a sharp corner along the Nyeri-Karatina highway at Wairuta shopping centre.

The truck overturned on the busy section blocking the road for hours.

It was transporting sugar to the Mount Kenya CocaCola Bottlers in Nyeri when the accident happened.

Administration Police officers were deployed to the scene section to secure the cargo from looting by a huge crowd that had gathered.

Residents called for the erection of bumps at the section saying it has been experiencing accidents.