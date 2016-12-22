By GRACE GITAU

A brother of Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua has launched his campaign for the Mathira parliamentary seat, while dismissing swirling rumours that the governor will not defend his seat in the 2017 elections.

The governor was absent from the Wednesday event at Mr Rigathi Gachagua’s Iruri home in Mathira.

Mr Rigathi’s announcement is set to raise the stakes in the county’s politics, with the Gachagua brothers going all out to rally voters to not only back the governor for a second term but also elect his sibling as Mathira MP.

Mr Rigathi, a prominent businessman, had at one time served as a personal assistant to Mr Uhuru Kenyatta before he became President.

According to a close family friend, there had been concerns that Mr Rigathi’s bid for the MP’s seat could undermine Mr Gachagua’s efforts to defend his seat.

However, speaking during the launch, Mr Rigathi said his relationship with the governor is a non-issue as they are both ready to serve the residents of Nyeri County.

“I have proved that I can work without holding office. There is no harm in having the two of us serving all of you,” he told the supporters.

BROTHER'S KEEPER

He defended himself against allegations that he was the one running the county affairs when his brother was away receiving treatment.

He said it is his responsibility to safeguard the interest of his brother.

“There are people who accuse me of meddling in county affairs when the governor is away but do they expect me to simply sit and watch? I would not be forgiven for neglecting my brother,” he stated.

He further criticised the incumbent Mathira MP, Mr Peter Weru, for his development record, saying he has nothing to show for his (almost) five years in office.

Jubilee politics also played out during the launch attended by over 5,000 supporters, with aspirants demanding fresh election of the county interim officials.

The aspirants rejected the leaders picked on December 15 and asked President Kenyatta to send the officials home and call for fresh party elections.

According to Mr Rigathi, the governor was left out in the selection of the party officials, while the elected MPs, MCAs and a selected number of aspirants received overwhelming representation in the party.

The county’s interim Jubilee Party chairman Mutahi Kahiga is said to be an ally of former Mathira MP Ephraim Maina, a political rival of the Gachaguas, who has been accused of financing an impeachment motion against the governor.

“How can a governor who is overseeing the running of an entire county be given one position while other elected leaders and aspirants get more representation,” Mr Rigathi posed.