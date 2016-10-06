By GRACE GITAU

Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua has called for reconciliation with ward representatives, breaking his silence following a failed impeachment attempt against him.

Mr Gachagua praised the Senate’s decision to save him and expressed unwillingness to engage in further discussions on his impeachment saying it would only result in strife.

“Now that these vitukos (drama) have ended, we need to focus on ensuring that the residents have access to services.

"The MPs have their job and I will not be engaging any of them in public forums,” he said.

On September 14, 2016, the Senate unanimously voted against the motion to impeach him.

The governor Wednesday asked the assembly to review the budget and pass it.

But county assembly majority leader Duncuan Gituanja said: “The only way we can move forward is if the governor assents to the budget approved by this House.”

Mr Gituanja, however, said the MCAs were ready and willing to unlock the impasse.