By GRACE GITAU

More by this Author

Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua is still in the race to defend his seat in the August polls despite his absence in the county.

A receipt obtained by Nation.co.ke shows that the governor paid the statutory Sh100,000 nomination fee to Jubilee Party, the vehicle on which he intends to contest on.

The document dispels reports that the governor had stepped down and that he would be backing another gubernatorial aspirant.

The county chief has been out of the country since late 2016 after he survived an impeachment motion against him.

He made only one public appearance in November during President Kenyatta’s tour of the county and flew out of the country hours later.

“There have been reports going around that the governor is not in the race which is propaganda. He will be back in the country soon,” said an ally of Gachagua’s who requested anonymity.

IN GOOD HEALTH

The governor’s brother, Rigathi Gachagua, has occasionally hit out at the county chief’s opponents, accusing them of spreading false information.

According to sources close to the Gachagua family, the governor’s health has improved and he is in stable condition.

Meanwhile, other contenders have been deliberating on a suitable line-up to unseat the incumbent.

However, none of them have announced their political teams and only speculation surrounds the possibility of an alliance between the county Governor Gachagua’s rival and former Mathira MP Ephraim Maina and Wahome Gakuru who lost to Gachagua in 2013.