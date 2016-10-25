By NICHOLAS KOMU

Two families in Mweiga, Nyeri County were Monday held hostage for nine hours by a five-man gang that robbed them of property worth over Sh1.3 million and defiled a schoolgirl.

The gang held the family of Mr Cyrus Wambugi captive for five hours before moving to the home of Mr Peter Wanjohi, less than a kilometre away where they terrorised them for four hours.

This tactic has become the mode of operation of an infamous five-man gang that has rained terror on residents of Mwiega Township and other estates around Nyeri.

At around 10pm, Mr Wambugi was arriving home when the thugs armed with pangas and clubs ambushed him at his gate.

They pushed him into the house where they tied up everyone and ordered them to lie on the ground.

As has been their routine tactic, they took away all mobile phones in the house and ensured that all the occupants were accounted for and silenced.

They took an unknown amount of money from Mr Wambugi’s wallet.

Five hours later they had collected all valuable household items and left the family still tied up before moving to Mr Wanjohi’s house in Labura Location at 3am.

CUT WINDOW GRILLS

Here, they cut through window grills in the dining room and headed straight to the bedroom and locked of the owner in.

Two children aged nine and seven years heard the commotion and called out to their father unaware that he had been locked in his room.

The robbers went then tied up the young ones together.

Here they took away electronics, a generator and Sh42,000 in cash.

Three men made away with the stash in Mr Wanjohi’s grey Toyota Fielder car registration number KBX 793W.

Two of the men were left behind collecting more valuables. They left the house at around 6am.

In previous cases reported in Mweiga Town, the gang has been reported to even wine and dine during their operations.

RECENT ATTACKS

In a recent case that happened over the weekend, a gang of armed men held a family in Mweiga Town hostage for six hours before stealing electronics and a saloon car.

The thieves even had time to slaughter, cook and have a warm meal of chicken in the house as the owners were tied up.

Monday night’s robbery becomes the fifth in the last one month in estates around the town.

Police, however, noted that the same tactic has been reported in parts of Nyahururu, and it is believed that the thefts are done by the same gang.

The gang is also known to clean up utensils after eating in a bid to destroy any form of forensic evidence.

In some instances, they apply oil on their hands in order to mask their fingerprints.

Kieni West OCPD, John Kemboi told the Nation that they are still trying to track down the elusive gang.

“We believe the thefts are connected and we are still looking for them,” said Mr Kemboi.