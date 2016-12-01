By NICHOLAS KOMU

Karen Wambui Mwangi is the best pupil from Nyeri County in the 2016 KCPE exam, having scored 433 marks out of 500.

The pupil of Karatina DEB Primary School, a public school, received the news of her brilliant performance while at her home in Mathaithi in Mathira Constituency.

She expressed her joy saying her good results are as a result of hard work.

"I am overjoyed. It is such a blessing," she said.

Karen was also the vice president of the pupils' body in the county and the president in her school.

Her father, Mr Patrick Mwangi, said he was hopeful that his daughter would perform brilliantly but did not expect her to top the county.

"She has always been hard working and very disciplined. We expected a great performance and she has really surprised us by toping in the county," said the father.

According to her teachers, the girl had always shown signs of academic excellence.

"Karen has always been bright and hardworking and it has paid off," said Mr Peter Karuri, one of her teachers.