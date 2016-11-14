Govt to construct 20 dams in Mount Kenya region

By JOSEPH WANGUI

The government will construct at least 20 dams in Mount Kenya region, water and irrigation cabinet secretary Eugene Wamalwa has announced.

Mr Wamalwa said that 18 multi-billion dams are under construction while others have been advertised.

He said that four dams in Meru County are under construction and that they will tap water from Mount Kenya forest.

In Isiolo County, construction of Crocodile Jaws Dam at a cost of Sh8 billion is in the pipeline and will serve Laikipia, Isiolo and Samburu counties, he said.

The CS reported that building of two mega dams worth Sh13 billion is ongoing in Nyeri county one in Kieni East and another in Kieni West sub counties.

Naromoru Dam will be constructed in Kieni East and Karemenu Dam in Kieni West.

He also said in the neighbouring Laikipia East constituency, Wiyumiririe and Kahurura dams are set to begin.

Speaking in Tetu, Nyeri County Mr Wamalwa said four other dams are underway in Embu County, one in Tharaka-Nithi, three in Nyandarua and one in Murang’a county.

The CS explained that the dams will help in the growing need for irrigation and domestic water consumption in the region.

He said the projects have been initiated to mitigate challenges of climate change, serve increasing population and to increase the country’s water storage.

“I hope the projects will be complete before President Uhuru Kenyatta leaves office,” he noted.