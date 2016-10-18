By NICHOLAS KOMU

More by this Author

A 90-year-old grandmother died while five others including two children hurt after they were attacked by bees in Kihatha, Nyeri County.

The five, two women, a man and two children were attacked by the bees at their home on Tuesday at around 4pm.

Life of the grandmother was snapped away by the insects as she was looking after animals outside her house while her grandchildren aged between two and four years played in the compound.

A relative who went to rescue the granny also fell victim to the hostile bees that had already swarmed around the compound.

Neighbours who were attending a funeral of a resident of the area said they heard screams from the victims and rushed to their rescue.

“We rushed to help them but the bees were everywhere. It was even hard to get close to them because the bees were attacking everyone they came across,” said Ms Catherine Wanjiru, a resident.

The woman was rushed to Nyeri County Referral hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival. The other four were taken to Kinunga Health Centre where they were treated and discharged.

The bees had reportedly built a hive in the ceiling of the granny’s house in the compound. She had reportedly tried to chase the bees away but to no avail and instead opted to let the bees build a hive in her house.

“She said that she would harvest the honey from the hive later,” Ms Wanjiru said.

The entire neighbourhood has since been deserted as the bees continue to hover around as even animals were evacuated in fear of another attack.

Journalists had to take cover in their cars as several of them were stung by the insects.

The attack comes barely two weeks after a 70-year-old man in the same area was mauled to death by two dogs.