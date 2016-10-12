By IRENE MUGO

Hundreds of residents turned up Wednesday morning to collect their national identity cards in Nyeri Town during a pilot exercise aimed at reducing the number of uncollected IDs

The National Registration Bureau in Nyeri has set up camp near the main bus terminus within the town’s central business district.

It is going concurrently with voter registration by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials.

According to the Nyeri registration officer Lucy Mwaura, the exercise is aimed at distributing the already processed identity cards to the owners.

“We are registering new applicants who have attained the age of 18 and above,” she said.

9,000 UNCOLLECTED IDS

Ms Mwaura said there are about 9,000 identity cards which have not been collected in Nyeri County.

“The number of youth who have not collected their IDs is higher compared to the elderly people,” said Ms Mwaura.

She said they will be moving to all sub-locations in Nyeri to ensure they give out the processed IDs as well as register new applicants.

“We are appealing to all the youths to come check and collect their cards so that we can make any corrections if any,” she said.

Ms Mwaura said the exercise will continue until the number of uncollected ID cards reduces.