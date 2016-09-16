By FAITH NYAMAI

A woman has admitted in a Nyeri court that she killed her four-month-old child.

Priscah Wangechi Gichoi said she was suffering from psychological problems and was under medication when she committed the offence two years ago.

Ms Gichoi is accused of killing her daughter on April 10, 2014 in Githuri Village in Nyeri County.

She is said to have killed the child, Joy Wangari Wangechi, by strangling her. The baby also had injuries in her head.

In her defence before Resident Magistrate Onesmus Towet, the accused said she only remembers being at home with her child and that she was under medication.

She claimed she found herself in a cell at the Nyeri Central Police Station and was told that she had surrendered herself to the police after committing the act.

“I stayed in the police cells for two weeks, police would bring me to court but I could not understand what was going on,” she told the court.