Ignore summons by Senate team - MP tells Health bosses

By GRACE GITAU

Kieni MP Kanini Kega has asked officials in the Ministry of Health to disregard summons by the senate to question them regarding claims of funds misappropriation.

Mr Kega said the Senate Health Committee is judging the officials based on allegations.

“Do not honour those summons by the Senate committee. They cannot rush to give judgement while we have not received an authentic report from the Auditor-General,” he said.

“We need to give the due process time to start making judgement,” he added.

The Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu and Principal Secretary Nicholas Muraguri are expected to appear before the Senate to explain how billions of shillings were paid irregularly to shell companies and individuals.

The member of the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee insisted that the internal audit was not a reflection of the state of affairs at Afya House.

“The internal audit is normal and it must have been conducted to check on the processes of the ministry. That report is in its initial stages, in fact those people who have been mentioned have not been called to respond to the queries,” he added.

The lawmaker further warned the opposition against mudslinging President Uhuru Kenyatta, saying his relatives were doing clean and honest business with the government.

“This a scheme to try and paint the Presidency as corrupt by dragging his family members in a scandal. The moment you drag the name of the President, who is a symbol of national unity, it is not only uncalled for but ridiculous,” he said.

He told Cord leader Raila Odinga to stop politicising the war on graft to gain political mileage ahead of the 2017 polls.