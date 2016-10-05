By FAITH NYAMAI

A 93-year-old woman on Wednesday pleaded with a Nyeri court to remand her eighth-born son in prison saying he has threatened to burn her house.

Ms Joyce Nyachoba emotionally narrated to Senior Resident Magistrate Catherine Mburu how she has been having sleepless nights for more than eight months following her son’s threats.

The son, Mr John Kamoro, is charged with insulting his mother and creating disturbance.

He is accused to have committed the offences on diverse dates in September 2016.

He was charged a week ago and was released on a Sh5,000 bond.

However, police arrested him again after he allegedly threatened to burn his mother’s house and insulted her.

Ms Nyachoba said, when the son is at home, he keeps coming to her home and insulting her in front of everyone.

“I feel my life is in danger and he should not be released from the prison until this case is heard and determined. I do not get peace when he is free,” she lamented before the court.

STEALING BANANAS

She said even after he was charged and released on bond, the son has been stealing her bananas from her farm and selling them.

The woman said his son’s insults started since January and it was after his behaviour worsened when they decided to report the matter to the police as a family.

Mr Kamoro’s elder brother, Wilfred Kimunya, and sister Margaret Nyambura backed their mother, saying their brother was becoming a big threat to their old ailing mother.

“As a family we are asking this court to cancel his bond and detain him to allow our mother to live peacefully at home,” said Mr Kimunya.

Mr Kamoro however pointed fingers at his siblings, accusing them of storming his home while in police custody and insulting his wife Ms Gladys Mumbi.

“I am asking the court to accord my wife security,” he told the court.

A probation report had recommended that he should be released on bond terms but the court rejected it after the family said they were never consulted.

The magistrate refused to grant Mr Kamoro’s request for his wife to be accorded security, ordering the wife to make a formal complaint to the police.

The court further ordered he remain in custody until the case is determined.