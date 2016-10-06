By NICHOLAS KOMU

A court in Nyeri has granted police a week to conclude investigations on a man accused of lying that his former lover stole from.

Mr Ibrahim Ndirangu was arrested after he alleged that Ms Rose Wanjiru Kogu had stolen Sh165,000 from him.

However, it is said he fabricated the theft allegations after she ended their six-month relationship.

He was brought before Senior Resident Magistrate Philip Mutua but did not take plea as police requested for a week to conclude their investigations.

Ndirangu will, in the meantime, remain in police custody.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) who have been trailing the man for months arrested him in an apartment in Kasarani, Nairobi.

Mr Ndirangu had filed four court cases and recorded complaints in over five police stations across the country claiming that Ms Kogu had defrauded him of Sh165,000.

The office of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), however, found that the charges were inconsistent and contradicting and recommended that he be charged.

ENDED RELATIONSHIP

After the woman ended the relationship in 2002, Ndirangu, on various occasions, allegedly accused her of theft, robbery, assault and defamation.

She would end up spending countless nights in various police cells over the past fourteen years.

Ms Kogu has also had to defend herself in various courts and insisted that the root of her troubles was ending the relationship with her jilted lover who has consistently claimed to be after the money she allegedly defrauded him.

Ndirangu told police that the woman had failed to deliver a consignment of mitumba clothes despite obtaining Sh165,000 as payment.

Mr Ndirangu is also being investigated for allegedly using fake exhibits to try and strengthen the case against the woman.

Police also revealed that Mr Ndirangu has on several occasions tried to use law enforcement officers to harass the woman by having her arrested.